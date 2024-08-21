Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, according to court documents.

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, were married in July 2022.

Court documents filed by Lopez at the LA Superior Court confirm her request for divorce, bringing months of speculation over the couple’s marital status to an end.

Jennifer Lopez attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rumours began to swirl in May when it was reported the couple were no longer living together before Affleck was noticeably absent from the Met Gala – in which Lopez acts as co-chairwoman.

Later that month, Lopez announced she was “completely heartsick and devastated” to cancel her summer tour, assuring fans “I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary”.

At the time, Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 and were one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood, christened “Bennifer” by the media.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the summer of 2023 (Alamy)

Lopez later declared it as “the biggest heartbreak of my life”.

The actress-turned-musician officially confirmed she was back together with Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing while on a private yacht.

In April 2022, Lopez announced she was again engaged to Affleck – 18 years after the couple originally called off their wedding.

She shared a video of herself crying while admiring a green engagement ring.

The couple’s rekindled relationship inspired Lopez’s 2024 album titled This Is Me…Now and accompanying genre-defying musical extravaganza, which featured Affleck alongside stars including Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara and Post Malone.

Batman actor Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Affleck is Lopez’s fourth husband, whose most notable marriage was to fellow singer Marc Anthony – with whom she shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.