First look at Stephen Graham as Victorian boxer in Steven Knight period drama

Stephen Graham stars as a Victorian boxer in first look images of A Thousand Blows, an upcoming period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

British TV heavyweights Graham and Knight have collaborated on the new series set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London – executively produced by Graham and created by Knight.

Graham can be seen as seasoned and dangerous boxer Sugar Goodson, who comes up against Hezekiah Moscow – played by Malachi Kirby – in the first look images.

Malachi Kirby playing Hezekiah Moscow in A Thousand Blows (Disney+/Robert Viglasky photography)

Hezekiah, from Jamaica, has been thrust into the vibrant and violent East End following the industrial revolution and finds himself drawn into the criminal underbelly of the boxing scene – becoming locked in a rivalry with Graham’s character.

Bafta-winning actor Kirby recently starred in Steve McQueen’s BBC anthology Small Axe.

In A Thousand Blows, Hezekiah meets meets Mary Carr (Erin Doherty) – leader of The Forty Elephants, a notorious all-female London gang.

A first glimpse sees The Crown star Doherty in character, leaning on the ropes of a traditional boxing ring.

Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – played by Erin Doherty in A Thousand Blows (Disney/Robert Viglasky photography)

Creator, writer, and executive producer Knight said: “The love and care that went into this thrilling production is evident on screen from the first moment.

“What makes the story we tell all the more compelling is that it is based on the lives of real people who lived extraordinary lives in extraordinary times.”

The first six-part series of A Thousand Blows will air on Disney+ in 2025, while a second series has completed production.

Graham, whose production company Matriarch Productions has co-produced the series, gained notoriety for his role in 2006 film This Is England and its TV sequels.

The British actor won the Bafta for best actor following his role in BBC drama Boiling Point, after scoring nominations for his role in BBC drama Time and Channel 4 film Help.

Graham also worked alongside Knight for the final series of Peaky Blinders, playing Hayden Stagg.

Broadcaster and historian David Olusoga acts as executive producer on A Thousand Blows.