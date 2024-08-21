Elton John: Never Too Late to have European premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late will have its European premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival, it has been announced.

Directed by RJ Cutler and Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish, the documentary looks back over the musician’s decades-long career and captures him preparing for his final concert in North America – at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 77-year-old singer and the two directors will attend the screening at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre this autumn.

BFI London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson said: “Directors RJ Cutler and David Furnish bring a great intimacy and exhilaration to the story of one of the world’s most accomplished and beloved musicians.

“We’re delighted to present Elton John: Never Too Late and give audiences a front row seat to one of the most electrifying creative careers of our age.”

Sir Elton John was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity in November 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir Elton, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour at a ceremony in Novemver 2021, is known for hits including I’m Still Standing and Your Song.

In 2019 he was played by Kingsman actor Taron Egerton in a film about his life called Rocketman.

The London Film Festival is taking place from October 9 to October 20 and will see a wide variety of screening events take place across BFI venues in the capital and the rest of the UK.

The 68th annual event will open with the world premiere of Sir Steve McQueen’s new film Blitz, starring Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

– The European premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late will take place on Thursday October 10.