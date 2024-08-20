Vicky Pattison will front new dating show with AI and £100,000 up for grabs

TV personality Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight (MAFS) Australia star Lucinda Light will front a new dating show where honesty is at its heart.

With the working title The Honesty Box, the E4 series will see singletons try to win £100,000 and be faced with an artificial intelligence (AI) software, which can spot whether they are telling the truth or not.

Pattison, known for Geordie Shore and her own show Judge Geordie as well as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and The Underdog: Josh Must Win, says she is “excited” to be presenting the new experiment show.

She added: “It really will put the ‘true’ in ‘true love’. I can’t wait for the daters to settle in to Truetopia and to share every twist and turn with them along the way. I hope beautiful, honest love stories will blossom.”

Vicky Pattison is known for a host of reality shows (PA)

The nine0-episode run, commissioned by Channel 4, will see the contestants taken to a sunny and romantic place dubbed Truetopia.

They will be tested via The Honesty Box, which Channel 4 called a “a new AI-enhanced software”.

Daters who are open about their true feelings could get the prize fund, but if there is any deception this could impact the money and their relationship.

Light, who since MAFS has toured the UK, said: “Having undergone my own radical journey to find love, I deeply empathise with our brave cast of singles.

“I’m passionate about the importance of truth and authenticity in building strong relationships. My goal is to guide our divine daters in making meaningful connections by encouraging them to share openly and honestly with one another, especially as they face the Honesty Box in Truetopia.”

The series, from Mettlemouse Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment, was announced as the first day of the Edinburgh TV Festival got under way on Tuesday.

Mettlemouse chief executive, Sarah Tyekiff, known for working on the TV shows The Only Way Is Essex, Geordie Shore and Celebs Go Dating, says that “everyone has experienced a relationship damaged by lies and deception in the past and our cast are no different”.

She added: “To change this, they’re boldly taking part in our new social experiment The Honesty Box – the most honest dating show in the world where we’ll discover if being truthful from the start is the best foundation for love.

“We can’t wait to see if anyone finds the true love they’re so desperately seeking.”

Head of UK formats and entertainment at GroupM Motion Entertainment, Martin Oxley said: “The sincerity of love on TV is under constant interrogation from all quarters, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of The Honesty Box with Channel 4 and the extremely talented and experienced team at Mettlemouse.”