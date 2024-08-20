Lindsay Lohan says ‘heart is so full’ as Freaky Friday sequel wraps up filming

Lindsay Lohan has said her “heart is so full” as filming on the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel draws to a close.

The American actress, 38, is returning to her role as Anna while Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her part as her mother Tess for the follow-up, titled Freakier Friday, which is set to debut in 2025.

Earlier this month at the annual Disney convention, the pair said the sequel will be “more fun and more emotional” than the 2003 original, which sees the mother and daughter duo switch bodies.

Alongside a selfie of her on the set, Lohan wrote: “It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It’s been such a great time making this film.

“The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!

“I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!

“It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!”

The mother of one also praised the film’s director Nisha Ganatra and those who have helped on the project, including the make-up and styling team.

In the new film, Lohan’s character Anna Coleman has a daughter of her own.

The upcoming sequel will also see One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray and NCIS actor Mark Harmon reprising their roles from the 2003 film.

Pink Slip, the band which Lohan’s character fronted in the original film, will make a return as well.

Freaky Friday, about a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

The 2003 film is the third adaptation of the story, with previous versions starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris, and Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.