Chappell Roan defends right to say no to ‘creepy behaviour’ from fans

US pop star Chappell Roan has defended her right to say no to “creepy behaviour” she has been receiving from members of the public.

The singer opened up about the repercussions of her rapid rise to stardom, which saw her 2023 debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess catapulted to number one in the UK chart earlier in the month.

In a TikTok video, she said: “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous, or a little famous, or whatever.

“I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career, field I’ve chosen.

“That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal.

“Doesn’t mean I want it. Doesn’t mean that I like it.

“I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug.

“That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make.

“That’s f****** weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, OK?”

Chappell Roan rose to fame with her debut album topping the charts in the UK (Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

In another TikTok video the 26-year-old singer posed a hypothetical question and asked fans if they would yell at a random woman in public or ask her for a photo.

The singer’s debut album did not chart upon its release, according to the Official Charts Company, but as her fan base grew it made its way into the UK chart in April 2024.

As well as her breakthrough single Good Luck, Babe, two songs from the album – Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova – have entered the UK singles chart as well.

Sir Elton John sent a message of “congratulations” to Roan on Instagram after her album made it to number one, calling it “the meteoric rise of a midwestern princess”, while sharing an image of him with the singer, who appeared on the British multi-award winning musician’s Rocket Hour podcast.