Channel 5 to rebrand after ‘huge appetite’ for broadcaster’s shows on Netflix

Channel 5 will rebrand its streaming and broadcast service next year following the success of its shows on Netflix.

The channel will become 5, incorporating the online My5 platform, as well as expanding its archive online, owners Paramount UK announced.

Ben Frow, chief content officer, Paramount UK said. “We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world.

“As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family.”

The streaming service will remain free, and have more content available including Paramount shows from reality, drama, factual, films and true crime shows along with those from MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS, and Comedy Central, Milkshake!, Paramount+, and Nickelodeon.

Sarah Rose, president of Channel 5 and UK regional lead at Paramount, said: “We have seen record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services.

“The new exciting content and Fast channels that we’ll be offering on 5 from 2025 will build on the amazing array of homegrown Channel 5 hits we know our audience already love.”

The Fast (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels will include specially curated work, the broadcaster said.

Channel 5 shows on Netflix include 2022 true crime drama series Maxine, and reality shows 24 Hours In Lidl, 24 Hours In Tesco and Rich House, Poor House that have seen increased viewership thanks to being available on the giant streaming platform.

Other broadcasters have rebranded their online platforms in recent years.

In 2022, ITV announced plans for a new on-demand platform called ITVX, which replaced ITV Hub.

Channel 4 has previously rebrand its video on demand service from 4oD to All 4 before settling on Channel 4.

5 will launch across linear, streaming and digital platforms in 2025.

The channel is set to face questions about its rebrand during a session of the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday. Mr Frow is scheduled to appear at the Spotlight On… Channel 5 talk.