Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars join country trend in music video for new collaboration

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have joined the country trend in the music video for their new collaboration track Die With A Smile.

The Grammy winners have donned a retro Nashville style for the video with Gaga sporting a blonde, voluminous hairstyle and a blue dress with a statement red pussy-bow and tights, while Mars wears a coordinating suit and cowboy hat.

In the clip, the singers belt out the soulful ballad on a round stage with Gaga playing the piano while Mars strums a guitar.

The track sees their powerful vocals harmonise and build to a soaring chorus as a guitar is played gently in the background.

Teasing the song on Thursday, Gaga said she was releasing the duet as her fans wait for LG7 – referencing her forthcoming seventh album.

Gaga released her last studio album, Chromatica, in 2020 which featured the singles Rain On Me, 911, Stupid Love and Free Woman.

The musician, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has been nominated for 36 Grammy Awards, taking home 13 over the years.

Bruno has also enjoyed a successful career, picking up 15 Grammys from 31 nominations and releasing three hit studio albums – 2010’s Doo-Wops & Hooligans, 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox and 2016’s 24K Magic.

His last release was his 2021 collaborative album with US rapper Anderson .Paak under their superduo title Silk Sonic, titled An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Their country-inspired look comes after US singer superstar Beyonce dived into the music genre for her latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter.