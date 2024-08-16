Daisy Edgar-Jones and Baby Reindeer creator in cast for White Rabbit Red Rabbit

Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd are among the actors in new West End production White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

The experimental drama, being staged at Soho Place in the West End, involves no rehearsal, no director, and a different actor each night who will have a script waiting in a sealed envelope on the stage.

The first show, on Tuesday October 1, will star comedian Nick Mohammed, and subsequent shows Horrible Histories actor Mathew Baynton, Waterloo Road’s Jill Halfpenny, Welsh actor Michael Sheen, Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie, Ben Bailey Smith, also known as “Doc Brown”, and Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs.

Also in the mix is singer Olly Alexander, The Wheel Of Time’s Kate Fleetwood, Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, comedian John Bishop, Skyfall’s Tonia Sotiropoulou, The Crown’s Sir Jonathan Pryce and Robin Hood actor Keith Allen.

Richard Gadd at the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

There will also be performances from It’s A Sin star Omari Douglas, comedian Alan Davies, Miranda’s Sally Phillips, comedian Catherine Tate, Doctor Who star Freema Agyeman, Broadchurch actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, Skins star Joe Dempsie and The Beautiful Game actor Callum Scott Howells.

Edgar-Jones, 26, who is also known for starring in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, will perform on Saturday October 5 at 3pm.

Gadd, 35, whose headline-hitting Netflix show catapulted him to fame earlier in the year, will be on stage at 6pm on Sunday October 13.

The theatre recommends that those above the age of 14 attend and has warned that “this is not for the faint of heart”.

The theatrical adventure from Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour will be staged at Soho Place from October 1 to October 19.