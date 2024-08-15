Reality TV star Joey Essex to report ‘threatening’ online messages to police

Joey Essex said he has made the decision to report an alleged stalker to the police, after receiving “threatening” messages online.

The reality TV star claimed he has received more than 100,000 private and public messages from one user, which also appear to threaten his Love Island girlfriend Jessy Potts.

“We have had to take the decision to report the stalker to the police because the messages have started to become more threatening,” 34-year-old Essex told The Sun newspaper.

“I love my fans and want to be able to talk to them online but there has to be a line somewhere and sadly this is it.”

Essex and his team are due to speak to police on Thursday to launch a formal probe, The Sun reported.

The newspaper has not named the woman alleged to be involved.

Essex and Potts met on the most recent instalment of ITV reality dating show Love Island.

He entered as the show’s “first celebrity contestant”, having risen to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) before appearing on a host of reality shows.

The couple were dumped from the show a day before the final, which saw Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan crowned winners.

Essex has previously starred on the UK and Australian editions of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, along with Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebs Go Dating and Dancing On Ice.

Representatives for Essex have been contacted for comment.