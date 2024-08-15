Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has £1m of items stolen from LA home

Former Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has said almost £1 million worth of items have been stolen from his LA home.

The 29-year-old said on Instagram on Thursday that he had lost “precious and personal belongings” worth about £933,312 in the theft, which he claimed took six minutes.

He told fans he is “trying to stay positive” and added that he will be moving house as a result of the incident.

Sanclimenti won the eighth series of the ITV reality show in 2022, alongside then-partner Ekin-Su Culculoglu. The pair split in June 2023 and got back together in the same year, before breaking up again in January this year.

He has also appeared in Ekin-Su And Davide: Homecomings, which saw the couple embark on two trips to Sanclimenti’s hometown in Italy, and Culculoglu’s hometown in Turkey.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island together in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the theft on Instagram, Sanclimenti said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and is DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials.

“As you all know I’m living in LA atm. Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2m worth of precious and personal belongings, gone within six minutes.

“Just goes to show the saying is true, the evil always target the pure hearted, but I’m trying to stay positive that the good people will always win in the end.

“I’m taking a few days to reset, change house and keep moving forward.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has been contacted for comment.