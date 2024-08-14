Will Bayley says it was good he spoke out on Strictly as he mulls I’m A Celeb

Will Bayley insists ongoing controversy surrounding Strictly Come Dancing has not been a distraction ahead of the Paralympics and he would relish a spell in the jungle on his return from Paris.

The table tennis star tore knee ligaments during rehearsals for the 2019 edition of the celebrity dancing show and expects to endure the impact of the injury for the rest of his life.

Father-of-two Bayley recently claimed there was “no duty of care” from producers of the BBC programme amid concerns raised about the treatment of contestants by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, media personality Zara McDermott and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

The 36-year-old, who has arthrogryposis, a congenital disorder which affects all of his limbs, felt it was important to share his experiences.

However, he has not allowed fresh interest in the story to divert attention from ambitions of reclaiming Paralympic gold during the coming weeks, while he remains open to another reality television appearance, specifically on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

“I really enjoyed my time on Strictly, it was just the injury that happened and the problems after with my rehabilitation and getting back from it that I struggled with,” Bayley, who was partnered with Janette Manrara, told the PA news agency.

“That injury will stick with me for the rest of my life. I’m going to have that when I’m older so that causes a bit of anxiety because I’ve got quite a severe disability anyway, so it’s just a bit of a worry as I get older with my children

“But in terms of bringing up the problems, it’s not been a distraction at all for me to talk about Strictly.

“It’s important to get my thoughts across because it could help people and that’s what I’ve tried to do really.

Will Bayley was injured on Strictly (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“And if I can do that whilst I’m in the limelight, that’s a good thing, rather than to be scared to talk and be honest about things because that’s how things don’t get sorted.”

Bayley topped the Paralympic podium in the class seven event at Rio 2016 but had to settle for silver at Tokyo 2020 after battling back from the serious injury, sustained jumping from a table.

He heads to the French capital, where competition begins on August 29, as reigning world and European champion.

Asked if he would subsequently consider another outing on mainstream TV following Strictly, Bayley said: “Oh, yeah, definitely. I’d love to go in the jungle.

“I think I’ve got a better chance in the jungle than I do dancing because I can’t dance. It would be more natural to me.

“It would be a dream to go on it because it’s probably my favourite reality TV show. It’s the one I’ve always watched since I was young. It’d be awesome.

“We’ll see what happens – I’ve got to try and win a gold first.”

With the ITV celebrity competition show on his radar, Bayley – whose daughters Bella, six, and Grace, three, will be among his many supporters in Paris – did not need much time to think of his biggest fear.

“Rats are my worst, just the long tails and stuff,” he said.

“My mum was always scared of rats and I think that rubbed off on me. For me that would be awful, a rat on my face or something like that.”

Manrara’s spokesperson said she “has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will”.

A BBC investigation into Strictly has yet to be published.

Giovanni Pernice, who left the show, has denied allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima left the show, and later said he “wasn’t meaning to kick” McDermott.