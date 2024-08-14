Sigourney Weaver paved way for women in horror, says Alien: Romulus star

Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny says Sigourney Weaver, who starred in the original 1979 movie, “paved the way for women in horror”.

US actress Spaeny, 26, plays Rain in the latest addition to the Alien franchise, about a group of young space colonisers who come face to face with an alien life form.

Speaking at a screening event, she told the PA news agency: “I think what I love so much about the original Alien is that everyone felt really blue collar.

Archie Renaux, Cailee Spaeny, Spike Fearn and Fede Alvarez attend the UK gala screening of Alien: Romulus (Ian West/PA)

“So they all (characters) felt really accessible, which I felt made the movie even more scary.

“Having conversations with (director) Fede (Alvarez), bringing it back to why those films in the beginning worked so well, and being a Midwestern, American girl – I wanted her to feel very Midwestern and sort of meat and potatoes – so there’s a lot of me in Rain.”

She added: “I think what Sigourney did that was so amazing, and what I’m so grateful for, is that she just injected herself into that role and paved the way for women in horror and changed the game.

“It gave me the freedom to do whatever I wanted, and to bring myself and my ideas to the character.

“So I really have a lot to thank Sigourney for.”

Actress Cailee Spaeny (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood actress Weaver played Ellen Ripley in the original, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, which won Bafta’s for production design and soundtrack and an Oscar for visual effects.

The Alien movie franchise has expanded over the years with the addition of films including Alien: Resurrection (1997) and Alien: Covenant (2017).

Director Alvarez said it was “really challenging” living up to “the level of amazing movies” created by some of the other directors across the years.

He told PA: “It’s very daunting, but truly for me, as a lover of this movie, of all of the movies, to walk into this universe and be able to tell a story there, it’s one of those once in a lifetime opportunities.”