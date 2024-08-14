Former Disney Channel star arrested at Universal Studios for ‘domestic incident’

Former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson was arrested while at Universal Studios last week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.

The force said it responded to reports of an alleged domestic incident at around 5pm on Friday, where Jackson was arrested for spousal battery.

“On Friday at approximately 5.10pm, while inside the Universal Studios Theme Park, a domestic incident occurred involving Skai Jackson,” the department said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

Skai Jackson attends the world premiere of Barbie in 2023 (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)

“Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ms Jackson was the primary aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanour spousal battery.

“She was transported to the West Hollywood station for booking. The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing.”

Representatives for Jackson have been contacted for comment.

Jackson starred as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie from 2011 to 2015.

She reprised the role for the first three seasons of spin-off show Bunk’d.

The 22-year-old is next set to appear in thriller The Man In The White Van, alongside Lord Of The Rings star Sean Astin.