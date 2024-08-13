Michael Sheen embodies Andrew in first-look images from A Very Royal Scandal

Welsh actor Michael Sheen can be seen embodying the Duke of York in first-look images from Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal.

The three-episode series, premiering next month, depicts Emily Maitlis’s headline-making Newsnight interview with Andrew over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Playing former BBC journalist Maitlis is Luther actress Ruth Wilson, who can be seen sitting opposite Sheen for the interview, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

Michael Sheen as the Duke of York (Prime Video/PA)

A further still shows Good Omens actor Sheen, 55, in character, smiling while giving a speech.

Wilson, 42, sports Maitlis’s signature blonde bob in another, sitting alongside The Sixth Commandment actor Eanna Hardwicke as BBC Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean.

The cast also includes The Thick Of It actress Joanna Scanlan as Andrew’s ex-private secretary Amanda Thirsk, Victoria actor Alex Jennings as the late Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young, and My Mad Fat Diary star Claire Rushbrook as Sarah, Duchess of York.

The drama “follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the ground-breaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever”, Prime Video said.

Ruth Wilson (centre) as Emily Maitlis (Prime Video/PA)

Maitlis, who left Newsnight to host The News Agents podcast with fellow former BBC journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, is an executive producer on the show.

Netflix film Scoop, released earlier in the year, also documented the interview and starred Doctor Who actress Billie Piper as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, with Rufus Sewell as Andrew and Gillian Anderson as Maitlis.

A Very Royal Scandal will premiere on September 19 exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.