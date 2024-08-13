John Boyega and Hunter Schafer among stars featuring in Pirelli Calendar 2025

Star Wars actor John Boyega and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer are among the stars to feature in the Pirelli Calendar 2025.

They will be joined by La Haine actor Vincent Cassel, former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley in the calendar, which was shot in Miami Keys in the US, during May and June this year.

The calendar has been shot by New York-based photographer Ethan James Green, and will also feature South Korean model Hoeyon Jung, The Neon Demon actor Jodie Turner-Smith, Italian singer Elodie Di Patrizi, model Connie Fleming, visual artist Martine Gutierrez, and American model Jenny Shimizu.

Hunter Schafer will feature in the Pirelli Calendar 2025 (Ethan James Green/Pirelli/PA)

Pirelli’s UK arm has published the calendar annually since 1964 with limited availability, as it is not sold and is instead given away to celebrities and select Pirelli customers as a gift.

In 1987, Naomi Campbell featured on the calendar at just 16, while other stars to have been photographed for it include Patti Smith, Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, Grimes, Alicia Vikander, St Vincent, Cara Delevingne, Emma Watson, Whoopi Goldberg, Nicole Kidman and Iggy Pop.

The calendar was not published in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, the only year it has not been published since 1964.

The Italian tyre company said Green had attempted to “capture and amplify the essence of his subjects” in the calendar.

It said of the photographer: “Working in themes such as contemporary identity, sexuality, and style, he has built a body of work singular in its depth and point of view.”

Last year’s edition saw Prince Gyasi become the first black photographer to shoot a Pirelli Calendar in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

The Ghanaian’s work saw Campbell return to the calendar for the first time since 2018, and Luther star Idris Elba and former Chelsea and AC Milan footballer Marcel Desailly feature on pages.