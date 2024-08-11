Olympics closing ceremony kicks off with golden voyager and French musicians

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony has kicked off with performances from a “golden voyager”, acrobats and acclaimed French musicians.

Sunday’s extravagant event opened with a rendition of Under The Paris Sky, from the 1951 film of the same name, performed by French singer Zaho de Sagazan and an accompanying choir.

The group performed the song in the Tuileries Garden in Paris before French four-time gold medallist swimmer Leon Marchand appeared to carrying a small flame to the Stade de France.

Performers during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA)

After thousands of Olympians poured into the Stade de France with their home countries, they joined together for some karaoke.

The sing-along section included Les Champs-Elysees, Gala Rizzatto’s Freed From Desire and Queen’s classic We Are The Champions.

The theatrical “record” section of the ceremony opened with dramatic music performed by an orchestra as a dazzling light show shot beams throughout the stadium.

The section pays tribute to the records set by the athletes as well as the “golden record” which served as a time capsule when it was sent into space in 1977.

A “golden voyager” dressed in an elaborate gold costume was then lowered to the stage from the roof to help tell the history of the Olympics.

Benjamin Bernheim performs during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA)

On their journey, a cloaked individual presented them with a Greek flag, to represent the Games’ ancient origin.

The voyager was later joined on stage by a group of acrobats who were dressed as alien-like creatures who helped the voyager discover the Olympic rings which were hoisted from the stadium floor into the air.

French pianist and opera singer Benjamin Bernheim then delivered a rendition of Hymn To Apollo as composer Alain Roche played on a piano while being suspended in the air.

Later on, the show will see performances from Californian natives Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg as Paris passes the Olympic torch to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.