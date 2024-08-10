Express & Star
Close

Soap star Stephanie Davis reveals she is expecting a baby boy

The former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actress already shares seven-year-old son Caben with her now ex-partner Jeremy McConnell.

Published
Stephanie Davis

Soap star Stephanie Davis has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her partner Joe Mckalroy in the new year.

The former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actress, 31, already has seven-year-old son Caben with ex-partner Jeremy McConnell, who she met in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016.

Announcing the pregnancy in an interview with OK! magazine, she revealed she had been on a “roller coaster” after she experienced a miscarriage in 2022.

She told the outlet: “After my previous miscarriage, I thought, ‘God’s going to be good to us, it’ll be plain sailing.’

“But that’s not how life works. It’s been… a roller coaster.”

After the actress became pregnant, she said there were fears the baby would not survive due to her having low levels of a type of pregnancy hormone.

“The doctor said he believed I was having another miscarriage – or an ectopic pregnancy,” she recalled.

“But I wasn’t having it, I had this strong gut feeling that it was all going to be OK.”

Davis said that a few days later she received a call from one of the nurses to tell her the hormone levels had tripled, describing it as a “miracle”.

She later discovered she had a haematoma, which is when a collection of blood is located outside the blood vessels, according to the NHS.

After a period of bed rest, she was told the haematoma had disappeared and the baby was fine, the magazine said.

Davis is known for starring as Sinead O’Connor in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and as Courtney Vance in ITV’s Coronation Street.

Mckalroy also shared a baby reveal video to his Instagram which featured black-and-white clips of the pair posing on a pier together.

It also included sonogram photos and pictures of the couple with Caben.

“Half of me & Half of you. I love you @stephaniedavis88,” he wrote alongside the post.

She returned the sentiment in the comments, writing: “My world. My Soul mate. And now we have half of each other, the greatest gift in life our miracle.

“I couldn’t love you more.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular