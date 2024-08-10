Soap star Stephanie Davis reveals she is expecting a baby boy
Soap star Stephanie Davis has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her partner Joe Mckalroy in the new year.
The former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actress, 31, already has seven-year-old son Caben with ex-partner Jeremy McConnell, who she met in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016.
Announcing the pregnancy in an interview with OK! magazine, she revealed she had been on a “roller coaster” after she experienced a miscarriage in 2022.
She told the outlet: “After my previous miscarriage, I thought, ‘God’s going to be good to us, it’ll be plain sailing.’
“But that’s not how life works. It’s been… a roller coaster.”
After the actress became pregnant, she said there were fears the baby would not survive due to her having low levels of a type of pregnancy hormone.
“The doctor said he believed I was having another miscarriage – or an ectopic pregnancy,” she recalled.
“But I wasn’t having it, I had this strong gut feeling that it was all going to be OK.”
Davis said that a few days later she received a call from one of the nurses to tell her the hormone levels had tripled, describing it as a “miracle”.
She later discovered she had a haematoma, which is when a collection of blood is located outside the blood vessels, according to the NHS.
After a period of bed rest, she was told the haematoma had disappeared and the baby was fine, the magazine said.
Davis is known for starring as Sinead O’Connor in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and as Courtney Vance in ITV’s Coronation Street.
Mckalroy also shared a baby reveal video to his Instagram which featured black-and-white clips of the pair posing on a pier together.
It also included sonogram photos and pictures of the couple with Caben.
“Half of me & Half of you. I love you @stephaniedavis88,” he wrote alongside the post.
She returned the sentiment in the comments, writing: “My world. My Soul mate. And now we have half of each other, the greatest gift in life our miracle.
“I couldn’t love you more.”