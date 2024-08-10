Rachel Zegler sings fairy tale classic in first trailer for Snow White

Rachel Zegler has introduced a clip of her singing a reimagined version of Whistle While You Work featuring the Seven Dwarfs, from the new live-action adaption of Snow White.

West Side Story’s Zegler and her co-star, Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, appeared on stage at Disney fan convention D23 to share the first trailer for the film, set for release in March 2025 after a string of set backs.

“We have worked so incredibly hard to bring this iconic story to life,” Zegler said.

In the trailer, Snow White picks apples and sings a snippet of the classic Whistle While You Work during a scene in the dwarves’ home.

The teaser also shows the transformation of Gadot into the Evil Queen, who put on her crown and intones the famous phrase: “mirror mirror on the wall”.

“It was a lot of fun to get to do something that is completely different than anything I’ve ever done before,” Gadot told the audience.

“She’s delicious, she’s evil, she’s magical – we got to sing all these different songs and it was incredible.”

Zegler described playing Snow White as “the honour of a lifetime”.

“I think any young person, any little girl, if you get to put on a Disney dress and be her for a day, let alone six months’ shooting in London on these incredible sets,” she said.

“It has been the most amazing experience and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, released in 1937, was the first Disney animated feature film.

It tells the story of a princess fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, placing her in a deep sleep from which she can only be awakened by a kiss from a prince.

Its original soundtrack includes the songs Heigh-Ho, Someday My Prince Will Come and Whistle While You Work.

Marc Webb, whose previous films include 500 Days Of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, has directed the latest adaptation of the classic fairy tale.