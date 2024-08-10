Irish President Michael D Higgins joins mourners at Edna O’Brien’s funeral

Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins joined the family and friends of Edna O’Brien to pay tribute to the Irish novelist at her funeral mass.

A violinist and cellist performed ahead of the service at St Joseph’s Church in Tuamgraney, Co Clare, on Saturday.

O’Brien, a novelist, short story writer, memoirist, poet and playwright, died aged 93 last month after a long illness.

The service was attended by Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara.

Higgins was joined by his wife Sabina Coyne, who appeared emotional throughout the service.

During the procession of symbols, family and friends laid items which held significance for O’Brien.

Her grandson Oscar presented her French Legion of Honour to represent a “lifetime of extraordinary achievement”.

Other items included a Buddha statue offered by her niece, which was said to symbolise how O’Brien was a “deeply spiritual woman whose curiosity and open heart led her to many faiths throughout her lifetime”, including Buddhism.

Her Irish literary inspirations were honoured by a friend who carried a copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses, and another presented a portrait of the late author Samuel Beckett, a friend of O’Brien.

Among the songs performed during the service was the hymn The Lord’s My Shepherd.

O’Brien was best known for her portrayal of women’s lives against repressive expectations in Irish society.

Her first novel, The Country Girls, was published in 1960 and became part of a trilogy that was banned in Ireland for their references to sex and social issues.

O’Brien, who has lived in London since 1958, described an outraged response from people in Ireland in contrast to the book’s international success.