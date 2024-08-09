Snoop Dogg officially opened the Olympic breakdancing competition to his hit song Drop It Like It’s Hot.

The American rapper, 52, and Olympic fan has been regularly spotted watching the Paris Games, and wore a full-dressage costume complete with breeches, a tailcoat, and hard hat when he watched the equestrian sport.

Snoop Dogg with the brigadier, used in the theatre to mark the opening of a performance, ahead of the Breaking at La Concorde (John Walton/PA)

Dogg, who is working for NBC throughout the Games, has also watched judo, beach volleyball and gymnastics, where he was seen sporting a T-shirt with Simone Biles’ face on it.

On Friday, he set down a brigadier, used in the theatre to mark the opening of a performance, ahead of the Breaking – the official name for breakdancing – at La Concorde.

Dogg wore a red, white and blue tracksuit and black cap, while wearing a gold medallion in the same square where Marie Antoinette was sent to the guillotine two-and-a-quarter centuries ago.

When he was carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening of the Games, he brought the bling with a world-shaped medallion and gold suit complete with a pocket watch.

Los Angeles, the city he was born in, will host the 2028 Games, which currently do not have Breaking on the programme.

Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, has had decades of hits including What’s My Name and Young, Wild & Free.