Rapper Nelly was ‘targeted’ in arrest amid alleged drug possession, says lawyer

US rapper Nelly was targeted by an “overzealous” officer during an arrest in a casino where he was accused of possessing illegal drugs, his lawyer said.

The Hot In Herre singer was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Missouri where an officer allegedly found him in possession of four ecstasy pills, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Lawyer Scott Rosenblum said the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr, was arrested for no proof of insurance from 2018 “on a warrant issued December 2023” of which he “received no notice”.

“Mr Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer,” Mr Rosenblum said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

Mr Rosenblum said Nelly had won several casino jackpots at a venue in St Louis, Missouri that he “frequently visits”.

When he sought to collect his winnings, the officer who would have supervised the transaction “needlessly” ran a search for warrants.

After the officer found the outstanding warrant for no proof of insurance, he “felt compelled to handcuff Mr Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino” allegedly in front of other patrons.

A Missouri Highway Patrol online report said the arrest occurred at 4.45am on Wednesday morning before a search is said to have found Nelly in possession of illegal drugs.

Rapper Nelly performs in Austin, Texas, in 2012 (Dave Wilson/Alamy)

Nelly was held and then released by police in Maryland Heights.

Mr Rosenblum said the officer at the casino did not have “probable cause” to conduct a search of the rapper, who he said wasn’t notified of the outstanding warrant.

He said in similar circumstances “any other citizen would have been told to address it (the outstanding warrant) and allowed to go on their way.”

“I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct,” Mr Rosenblum added.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is known for hits including Just A Dream and Ride Wit Me.

A representative for the Maryland Heights Police Department has been contacted for comment.