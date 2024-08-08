Lauryn Hill confirms UK tour with the Fugees to go ahead after US run cancelled

Lauryn Hill has confirmed her UK shows with the Fugees will go ahead as planned as she said she is “disappointed” to have to cancel her upcoming North American run.

The US rapper and singer, who rose to fame in the 90s hip-hop band the Fugees, announced the changes to her Miseducation Anniversary tour days before it was due to kick off.

In an Instagram post, she claimed ticket sales for the North America leg had been affected by “sensationalism and clickbait headlines” written after she had to reschedule shows last year due to vocal strain.

The Grammy-winner wrote: “With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates. The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned.

“Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.

“The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

The US leg was due to pick back on Friday in Tampa, Florida, after Hill had to postpone shows last year due to a “serious case of vocal strain”.

Hill and the Fugees will perform their first UK and Ireland date on October 7 in Dublin, followed by Cardiff, Manchester and London, before they move on to Europe.

The US star said she was keen to still do the UK and Europe shows as her fans on this side of the Atlantic had not yet seen the Miseducation Anniversary performance and had not seen the Fugees perform together in more than 25 years.

Lauryn Hill will perform her first UK and Ireland date with the Fugees in Dublin (John Stillwell/PA)

“Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time”, she added.

“Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.

“Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you!

“I appreciate your understanding. We’re looking forward to performing at the shows in the UK and Europe in October — and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we’ll be back in full force…”

She signed off the statement by saying: “With Love, Respect and Honesty, MLH”.

The hip hop group, also including Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, are reuniting to celebrate the music from Hill’s 1998 debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ 1996 second album The Score.