Sir Rod Stewart extends Las Vegas residency with 2025 encore shows

Sir Rod Stewart has extended his Las Vegas residency with a series of 2025 encore shows as he said he is “having too much fun for this to end”.

The London-born singer, 79, was due to bring his The Hits show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to a close on Wednesday after performing at the venue across the last 13 years.

Hours before his performance, he announced he would be returning to Sin City for a series of encore shows which will take place next spring.

He later cancelled his Wednesday performance, which was due to be his 200th show celebration, due to suffering from strep throat.

Alongside a video of him performing at the venue shared to Instagram, the veteran rock star wrote: “Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!

“Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8!”

A few hours later Sir Rod withdrew from what was meant to be his last show at the venue, saying he was “desperately sorry” to miss the 200th celebration.

He added: “Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long.

“My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.”

The high-energy show sees him perform hits from across his five-decade career including You Wear It Well, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night and Hot Legs.

Sir Rod is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.