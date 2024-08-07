Colin Farrell’s son James: What is Angelman syndrome?

Actor Colin Farrell is launching a foundation to help adult children with special needs and their families, in honour of his son, who has Angelman syndrome.

Farrell, 48, said the charity will support adult children with intellectual disabilities, with advocacy, education and innovative programmes, saying he wanted the world to treat his son James with “kindness and respect”.

What is Angelman syndrome?

The NHS says Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the NHS, Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic condition which affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

Children with the syndrome have their development delayed when they are between six and 12 months old, which leads to them being unable to sit up unsupported, and they sometimes make babbling noises.

Later they may not be able to speak at all, or will only be able to say a few words.

Most children with Angelman syndrome are able to communicate via gestures, signs or other methods.

A person with Angelman syndrome will have a near-normal life expectancy, but will need support throughout their life.

The condition also affects movement, and can make walking difficult because of issues with balance and co-ordination.

Other physical signs include trembling arms or jerky movements, and legs may also be stiff.

Angelman syndrome can also cause children to laugh frequently with little reason, become easily excitable and restless, and can also give them a fascination with water.

They can also have a short attention span, struggle to sleep and need less sleep than those without the syndrome.

Although some causes of Angelman syndrome are not known, the most common cause is when the gene known as UBE3A is either missing or not working properly.

A gene is a single unit of genetic material (DNA) that acts as an instruction for the way an individual is made and develops, according to the NHS.

The NHS says that usually a child gets two copies of the UBE3A gene, one from each parent, but only the gene from the mother is active.

In most cases of Angelman syndrome, it says, the child does not get a copy of the UBE3A gene from its mother, or the gene is not working. This means there is no active copy of the gene in the child’s brain.

In most cases of Angelman syndrome, the child’s parents do not have the condition.