Colin Farrell sets up foundation in honour of son with Angelman syndrome

Actor Colin Farrell has launched a foundation in honour of his son James who has Angelman syndrome, saying he wants the world to “treat him with kindness and respect”.

Named the Colin Farrell Foundation, the charity will aim to support adult children with intellectual disabilities such as his son’s, with advocacy, education and innovative programmes.

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder, which can cause problems with development, speech and movement.

Colin Farrell said he had wanted to launch the charity ‘for years’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking to People magazine, Farrell, 48, said he had created the foundation as he “can’t ask James if he wants to do it” because of the effects of his condition.

He told People: “This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this.

“I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability.

“But I can’t discern a particular answer from him as to whether he’s comfortable with all this or not, so I have to make a call based on knowing James’s spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart.”

He said he wanted the world to “be kind” to James when he turns 21 in September, when he will become too old for a number of support systems provided for him.

Farrell added: “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own.

“All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed (education) classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

He said he had wanted to do something for children with special needs and their families “for years”.

The actor said James and those like him had “earned the right to have a greater degree of individuality and autonomy on life, and a greater degree of community”.

He said: “If James knew getting his photograph in the back garden with me, which is not my favourite thing to do, if us doing this could help families and other young adults who live with special needs, he would say, dad, what are you talking about?

“Why are you even asking me? It’s a no-brainer.

“So that’s why we’re doing it. This is all because of James — it’s all in his honour.”

The actor added that his son had worked “so hard” all his life.

He added: “Repetition, repetition, balance, his jerky gait. When he started feeding himself for the first time, his face looked like a Jackson Pollock by the end of it.

“But he gets it in, he feeds himself beautifully. I’m proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic.”

Farrell made his breakthrough in 2002’s Minority Report, and has gone on to star in 2008’s In Bruges, 2022’s The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin, which was also released in 2022.