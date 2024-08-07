BTS star Suga ‘deeply sorry’ for riding electric scooter after drinking alcohol

BTS star Suga has apologised for riding an electric scooter after drinking alcohol.

The member of the K-pop band claimed he did not realise you cannot use the vehicle on the roads “while intoxicated”, and was fined by police in Seoul.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the 31-year-old said in Korean, which has been translated, that he is “deeply sorry to have to come to you with disappointing news”.

He added: “I rode an electric scooter home after drinking at a dinner last night.

“I thought it was a short distance and didn’t realise that you can’t ride an electric scooter while intoxicated, so I violated the road traffic laws.

“While I was parking my electric kickboard at the front gate of my house, I fell over by myself, and as a result of the breathalyser test conducted by a police officer nearby, my licence was revoked and a fine was imposed.

“No-one was harmed or any facilities were damaged in the process, but this is my responsibility and I have no excuses, so I bow my head and apologise to everyone.

“I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid this from happening again.”

The rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi and is also known as Agust D, is currently completing his mandatory military service.

He is assigned as a social service agent, a non-military form of conscription work, while his fellow BTS members Jin and J-Hope are also on active service.

Because of this, the group are on hiatus until 2025.

BTS is the best-selling music act in South Korean history, having sold more than 40 million albums, and the first, non-English speaking group to sell out Wembley Stadium.

The five-time Grammy nominees have had four UK top 10 singles, including Life Goes On, Dynamite, and Butter, and five UK top 10 albums, including their last studio album, Be.

Their collaborators have included Nicki Minaj, Halsey and The Chainsmokers, and Coldplay.