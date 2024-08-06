Taylor Swift leads pack for MTV Video Music Awards with 10 nominations

Taylor Swift leads the pack for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) with 10 nominations.

The 34-year-old has been nominated eight times for Post Malone collaboration Fortnight, as well as for her body of work over the past year, in the best pop and artist of the year categories.

Collaborator Malone, who has nine nominations, is close behind, with eight for Fortnight and another for best collaboration for I Had Some Help, recorded with Morgan Wallen.

Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA have also been nominated in the artist of the year category, alongside Swift.

Swift and Malone’s collaboration is joined by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem, SZA and Ariana Grande in the race for video of the year.

Post Malone has been nominated for nine awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Competing with Fortnight in the song of the year category are Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Jack Harlow, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar.

Last year’s ceremony saw Swift take home nine awards, bringing her total number of VMA awards to 23.

Only Beyonce, with 28, has more awards, with Swift trailed by Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

Other musicians to see a high number of nominations include Grande, Carpenter and Eminem, who have six each, and Megan Thee Stallion and SZA, who have five each.

Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Morgan Wallen are among the artists being recognised at the VMAs for the first time.

Voting began online on Tuesday and will continue until Friday August 30, across 15 gender neutral categories.

The awards ceremony will take place at 1am on Wednesday September 10 at the UBS Arena in New York’s Long Island.

Voting in the best new artist category will continue during the show.