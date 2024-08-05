Zac Efron is ‘happy and healthy’ after hospital treatment for swimming incident

High School Musical star Zac Efron has said he is “happy and healthy” after a swimming accident saw him taken to hospital.

The actor confirmed he was safe on his Instagram story, after representatives for the 36-year-old told TMZ that he had a “minor swimming incident” at a villa in Ibiza on Friday.

His post read: “Happy and healthy – thanks for well wishes.”

Zac Efron was taken to hospital after a swimming accident last week (Ian West/PA)

In the Instagram post, Efron can be seen lifting weights while laying on a pink inflatable fitness ball.

Representatives told the American outlet he was released from hospital on Saturday, where he had been taken as a “precautionary measure”.

Efron has spent the last month travelling around Europe, where he has been spotted in St Tropez, Mykonos and Paris.

During his trip, he joined Martin Garrix on stage on the Spanish party island.

The actor made his name in 2006 playing Troy Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical series.

He went on to star in The Greatest Showman, 17 Again, and as serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron won an Emmy Award in 2021 for Netflix travel show, Down To Earth.