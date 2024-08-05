JLS’s JB Gill unveiled as Strictly Come Dancing contestant

JLS member JB Gill has become the second Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be officially announced.

The singer was unveiled on ITV’s This Morning, after blind comedian Chris McCausland was revealed as the first contestant on the BBC dancing show.

Gill, who previously performed the jive with professional dancer Ola Jordan to Rockin’ Robin, on the Christmas special in 2012, said: “I did the Christmas special, it was great fun.

JB Gill previously appeared in the show’s Christmas special (Ian West/PA)

“I feel like it was probably the most similar dance to things that I will have done in JLS, but I do feel like a lot of the styles, particularly the ballroom styles, are particularly alien to me.

“I’m not a trained dancer, I didn’t go to stage school growing up, so it’s going to be a learning curve for me.”

Comparing the show with being part of JLS he added: “I don’t think anybody is going to be prepared for the amount of time that is going to go into this, the rehearsals, tours and things like that, that I’ve done before, you know you’re learning a lot of different songs.

“But it’s going to be a different routine every single week, within three or four days, plus all the other stuff that’s going on.

“I know of people who’ve done the show before me and they just said prepare yourself, the body’s going to hurt and the mind is definitely going to boggle, because you’re going to be learning routines and trying to fit stuff around hours.”

Asked if his bandmate Aston Merrygold had given him any tips after he appeared on the show in its 15th series in 2017, he replied: “We haven’t had a full debrief, I told him a couple of days ago that I was going to be doing the show, and he said it’ll be fine.

“But I’ll definitely catch up with him and just say is there anything that I can work on, anything that I can focus on?

“But the boys have always been supportive with anything that we’ve been doing.”

The announcements come after swimmer Tom Dean announced he will be appearing on the show after reaching the final of the men’s 200 metres individual medley in the Paris 2024 Olympics last week.

The popular BBC dancing show has made headlines recently after a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the show.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Pernice rejects the allegations and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

Gill has featured on five UK number one singles and a UK number one album as a part of the boy band, and went on to present the BBC’s Songs Of Praise, following the band’s initial 2013 break-up.

In 2020, JLS reformed with Gill returning to the band.