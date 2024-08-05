Eve Hewson says cancel culture ‘gives power’ to young women in Hollywood

Actor Eve Hewson has said cancel culture “gives power” to young women in Hollywood.

Hewson, 33, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, told Porter that women were now “allowed” to say they had “bad experiences”, when previously they were told “be grateful, don’t complain”.

She told the magazine that being a young woman in Hollywood had changed in the last few years.

Hewson spoke about the family band she formed during lockdown (Ian West/PA)

Hewson said: “What has changed is that you’re allowed to now say that you had a bad experience.

“Before it was, ‘Be grateful, don’t complain, this is what it’s like if you want to be a star’.

“At least now, even if people want to or not, they kind of have to respond, or they get cancelled. It gives us power.”

Hewson will star as Amelia in Netflix thriller The Perfect Couple, in which her character, a free-spirited bride-to-be, marries into a wealthy and uptight family, and her best friend is found dead the night before her wedding.

She also appeared in Bridge Of Spies, Papillon and Robin Hood.

About the upcoming series, Hewson said: “[It was] a blast, like being at summer camp.

“You don’t usually have so many people on set your own age.”

She will also appear in Noah Baumbach’s highly anticipated and shrouded-in-mystery unnamed movie for Netflix, which will star Isla Fisher, Greta Gerwig, George Clooney, Billy Cruddup and Adam Sandler.

Hewson said that neither she nor her fellow actors know the plot of the film.

She said: ““I haven’t read the script. He only gave us our scenes. It’s actually kind of cool.

“The characters sort of live in their own world. They all relate to George Clooney. But no-one really sees each other.”

She spoke about her famous family, including her brother Elijah, the frontman of pop rock group Inhaler, and said she had also wanted to follow a musical career path initially.

But Hewson said acting was “the only thing I was good at”, and she first thought she was “going to be Charli XCX”.

She said the entire family had moved back to Dublin during lockdown and formed a family band.

Hewson said: “We have a studio at the end of [my parents’] garden, where [we] usually end up, in the middle of the night, writing stupid songs.

“I actually got kicked out of the family band, for being too enthusiastic.”

Hewson also said her father did not make the band as he was “asleep by 10pm every night”.

On having a famous father she said the only thing she could do was “crack a joke and move on” when she was accused of being a product of nepotism.

She added that one of her goals for last year was to “be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby”.

The Perfect Couple will premiere on Netflix on September 5.

Hewson’s interview with Porter is available on the publication’s website or it can be read on the Net-A-Porter app for iPhone, iPod and Android.