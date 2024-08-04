Janette Manrara says it ‘would really be sad if incidents destroy’ Strictly

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara has said “it would really be sad if a couple of incidents destroy the 20 years of happiness” the show has brought.

The popular BBC One programme has faced recent controversy over allegations around the treatment of contestants on the show.

Among the celebrities who have spoken about their experience is Manrara’s 2019 dance partner, Paralympian Will Bayley, who has claimed there was “no duty of care” on the show after he suffered a serious injury while performing during rehearsals.

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)

Bayley told The Sun that producers were instructed his jump from a table during a routine was too dangerous, but said he was encouraged to do it anyway and then made to feel like it was his fault.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

Speaking about the incident, Manrara told the Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous magazine: “I think sometimes people get frustrated.

“It was an unfortunate incident and obviously had repercussions.

“You never control people’s emotions and reactions.

“I messaged him (Will) because we are really good friends.

“He immediately said, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s not meant to look like that. I don’t want you to feel like it’s you’ and I (responded), ‘It’s OK’.

Will Bayley with his dance partner Janette Manrara in 2019 (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“I enjoyed dancing with him so much.

“It’s the only time I’ve actually ever cried on Strictly, when we did our couple’s choice.

“It was a dedication to Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

It comes after actress Amanda Abbington, who was a contestant on the show in 2023, made a formal complaint to the corporation about the behaviour of her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

She alleged in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine that she was subject to “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” and a “toxic environment” while on the programme.

Italian dancer Pernice has always “rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

In a Channel 4 News interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who also appeared on the 21st series of the show, she said that she knows of “three other women” who went through something similar during their Strictly experiences and there are “potentially” more people coming forward.

Last month professional dancer Graziano Di Prima revealed his exit from the show following allegations about his treatment of his 2023 celebrity dance partner, former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Elsewhere, Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with Pernice on the show in 2016, told the Irish Times she felt “gaslit” when she first raised concerns about her experience on Strictly.

Manrara, who is married to Aljaz Skorjanec, was a dancer on Strictly between 2013 and 2021 and has co-hosted spin-off series It Takes Two.

Reflecting on what the show means to them, she told Fabulous Magazine: “(Aljaz and I) have no family here.

“The Strictly lot are our family – the (dancers) and the people behind the cameras, the producers, the hair and make-up are our extended family.

“So for me it’s always been a beautiful thing. I think there is more of that in the show than negativity.

“For a lot of the celebrities, it’s their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something special.

“The professionals know that. They want them to have the best time.

“It’s just such a shame that sometimes the matches don’t work.

“You don’t always get along with everybody that you work with, and things happen.

“I can only speak for myself and my experience, but you have to be a bit of a chameleon.

“You have to really pay attention to the needs of your partners and play to their strengths and watch for their weaknesses.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington in 2023 (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)

“I can’t speak for the people involved (with the allegations). Of course, they should speak out.

“You should never feel like you can’t say something, especially as a woman.

“Maybe the mix of people didn’t work and maybe some lines were crossed in the desire to win, but ultimately the essence of the show is still there.

“It would really be sad if a couple of incidents destroy the 20 years of happiness that Strictly’s brought.

“All of my (celebrity) partners and I are still really good friends. Aljaz is still really great friends with his partners.

“There are a gazillion stories of all the happiness that Strictly has brought, not just to the contestants but to the fans, too.

“They’ve been posting on social media saying, ‘Oh, I really hope the show carries on’. And it will carry on, because it brings so much joy to people.”

Reflecting on whether she was shocked when the allegations came out, she said: “Yes and no. I was shocked, because you just never want to hear that. But it is a dance show, it gets physical and it is a competition.

“There is intensity that sometimes happens in the rehearsal rooms. Everybody wants to do their best.

“Every professional pushes themselves, but it should always be in a positive way.”

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following the allegations, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Last month the broadcaster announced new measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who would be present during training room rehearsals “at all times”.