Dara O’Briain among stars celebrating historic gymnastics gold for Ireland

Comedian Dara O’Briain was among the Irish stars celebrating as Rhys McClenaghan picked up the country’s maiden gymnastics gold on pommel horse at the Olympics.

The 25-year-old, from Northern Ireland, beat competition from the likes of double defending champion Max Whitlock, who came fourth after he lost momentum towards the end of his routine.

Watching in the arena in Paris was Mock The Week presenter O’Briain, 52, who provided a running commentary on the events on X, formerly Twitter.

Delighted at McClenaghan’s score, he said: “15.53! Jesus that was incredible. You could hear a pin drop in the stadium. And then a roar. Glorious!”

In a follow-up post, he added: “Well that was just incredible.

“I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever been at a more consistently tense sports event.

“The margins of error are minuscule. And such a sweet, deserved win. No wonder he’s grinning!”

O’Briain also posted a photo of himself with an Irish flag and another of the gymnast about to step on the podium.

In a further post, he said: “Meant to film the national anthem, but was busy singing it.”

The stand-up comic also posted a photo of US gymnast Simone Biles who won her seventh Olympic gold medal and third of this Games in the women’s vault.

He said: “I occasionally break from the glow of seeing @McClenaghanRhys’s gold today and remember, I saw @simonebiles as well! And she was pretty good too. (She was INCREDIBLE).”

Among the other celebrities posting was the former host of The Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy, who said on Instagram: “He did it. It’s been a long time coming. Delighted for Rhys McClenaghan.”

In another post radio presenter Muireann O’Connell said: “Amazing! Just amazing. And such a lovely human. G’Wan.”

British gymnast Whitlock, who had gone into these Games as the double defending champion on pommel horse after triumphs in Rio and Tokyo, missed out on a medal, finishing 0.333 points behind two-time world champion McClenaghan.