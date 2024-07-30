Janet Street-Porter responds to Strictly Come Dancing rumours: Sorry, not true

Janet Street-Porter has dismissed rumours that she is to appear on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 77-year-old broadcaster was reported to be among the line-up for the BBC show but has now said that will not be the case.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday, she said: “I was on my way to hospital to have an injection in my hip – because I’ve just been told I have to have a hip replacement – and what blows up on my phone but Ruth Langsford going ‘Oh Janet, I’m so excited you’re doing Strictly! It’s made my day!’

“I just went ‘Sorry, not true’.

“Unless there is a new competition called Strictly Arm Dancing, I won’t be doing it this year.”

Janet Street-Porter said denied rumours that she will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing (Doug Peters/PA)

Street-Porter chuckled as she was shown a mocked-up photo of her head on the body of a Strictly dancer, adding: “My sense of rhythm is so bad that at the top of the show sometimes we’re told to like groove along with the music.”

Gesturing to her fellow panellists, she said: “These two go that way and I’m always going the other way. I have not got a sense of rhythm.”

Other stars reportedly joining the line-up include DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and footballer-turned-pundit Paul Merson.

The show is due to return to screens this autumn despite a storm of controversy over the treatment of contestants in the competition.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, will reportedly be published this week.

The 33-year-old Italian professional dancer has rejected allegations of “threatening or abusive behaviour” made by Sherlock actress Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023 before he left the show.