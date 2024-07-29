Selena Gomez responds to cosmetic surgery speculation: Leave me alone

US singer Selena Gomez has responded to speculation over whether she has had cosmetic surgery.

The Only Murders In The Building actress, 32, commented on a TikTok video in which a creator, who posts videos discussing Botox and plastic surgery, discussed what she thought the actress might have “gotten done” to her face.

Gomez said: “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of (a) flare-up”, seemingly in reference to being prescribed a steroid.

She added: “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

In the video, posted in 2023, the creator, whose username is Marissa The PA, showed ‘before and after’ style photos of Gomez and said she “literally had no idea” whether Gomez has had cosmetic surgery.

She added: “I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate.”

The former Disney Channel star revealed to Billboard in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus, a condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness, according to the NHS website.

In 2020, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In a separate video, responding to Gomez’s recent comments, the TikTok creator added: “I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me.

“I want to start by saying ‘Hello my queen’, I agree with you, I do think we should leave you alone and I said that in the video.

Selena Gomez attends the Emilia Perez premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

“I totally understand you still not appreciating it, and I’m not sure if this was a response to me, or to just like the comments section or the whole thing, I think it was probably just the whole thing.

“You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s.”

The video was captioned: “Replying to @Selena Gomez although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did).

“I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause.

“It was never my intention. Ily (I love you) I hope we can move past this and be besties.”

In the comments, Gomez responded: “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”