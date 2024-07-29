Princess Beatrice named the best-dressed person in Britain for 2024

Princess Beatrice has been named the best-dressed person in Britain for 2024.

The 35-year-old topped Tatler’s best-dressed list, despite going viral for the bizarre fawn-coloured hat she wore at the Prince and Princess Of Wales’ wedding, which inspired numerous memes.

Tatler praised Beatrice for being “a beacon of sartorial elegance” by “pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour”, although it did note she was the “subject of much jest” for the Philip Treacy hat.

Victoria Starmer has been named among the UK’s best dressed (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Both Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie are reported to have cried over articles criticising their hats at the wedding.

The list also featured Victoria Starmer, the wife of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, in the fitting position of number 10.

Tatler said she had an “unfussy chic” style, and praised her for “championing local labels like Edeline Lee”.

British fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper came in second place, with Tatler praising her for her own label’s “tantalising tweed numbers”, and for being “dressed to thrill” in Dolce and Gabbana.

The highest placed man on the list was David Beckham’s son Cruz, who was in third, and praised for his “uber-cool in sports-luxe silhouettes”, which Tatler said were “tailored like a rock star”.

Cruz Beckham has been named one of the best-dressed men in Britain (Ian West/PA)

In fourth was Lord William Gordon-Lennox, son of the 11th Duke of Richmond, who Tatler said had a “penchant for Savile Row’s finest”, which gave him “sartorial bliss”.

Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot came fifth for her “suitably grand” appearance, made up of “graceful satin sets and velvet suits”.

Annabel Elliot (left) with her sister Queen Camilla (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Finishing sixth, fashion designer Anu Hinduja was praised for her “riotous glamour”, and just behind her in seventh was Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, with Tatler saying her style is “a cut above the rest”.

Socialite and teacher, Lucy Van Straubenzee, who is close friends with the Prince and Princess of Wales, came in eighth place, with Tatler saying her style was a “masterclass in elegance”.

Ben Chilwell came ninth in the Tatler list (Ian West/PA)

England and Chelsea footballer Ben Chilwell came ninth, and was praised for his “retro riffs”, which Tatler said was “bringing fashion back to the beautiful game”.

The full list will feature in the September edition of Tatler (Tatler/Victor Demarchelier /PA)

The full top 25 list can be seen in the September issue of Tatler, which will go on sale on Thursday, August 1, both on newsstands and via digital download.