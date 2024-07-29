Lana Condor mourns death of her mother in sweet tribute: I love you endlessly

Actress Lana Condor has paid tribute to her late mother and said she showed her “what unconditional kindness and compassion is”.

The star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, 27, shared in an Instagram post that it had only been a few days since her mother’s death.

Alongside a photo of the two, she wrote: “My beautiful beautiful mama, I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost.

“I keep thinking you just went out to run a quick errand, maybe you’re grabbing that smoked salmon dip we both love and that you’ll be right back, or that you just missed my call because you didn’t have your phone on you because you preferred to be present in the moment and look up instead of down.

“I keep thinking that you’ll call me right back.

“I keep thinking that I still have you here.

“I want, I need, you to know that every good thing I am, is because of you.

“You taught me how to love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate.

“You taught me to always trust my gut and run fiercely with my instincts.

“You taught me empathy, in a world that needs much more of it.

“You showed me what unconditional kindness and compassion is, and that both should always be our first choice.”

The actress also said that her mother had “infused our world with so much joy and warmth and colour”.

She added: “It’s only been a few days since I lost you, but I miss you like you’ve been gone for way longer and also like you just left.

“I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity.

Lana Condor attending the X Men: Apocalypse global fan screening (Ian West/PA)

“I miss you with my whole soul. I used to say, ‘I love you more than you could possibly ever know’, I hope now, wherever you are, that you know.

“You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again. I love you endlessly. Love, Lanzie.”

Vietnam-born Condor was adopted as a child and raised in the US state of Illinois.

She was a contemporary dancer and classically trained ballerina before making her breakthrough in acting and starred in 2016 superhero film, X-Men: Apocalypse.