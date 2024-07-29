Lady Gaga appears to introduce boyfriend as ‘fiance’ at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga has appeared to confirm her engagement to her partner Michael Polansky as she watched the swimming finals at the Paris Olympics.

The American singer, who performed at the games’ opening ceremony, revealed she was dating the entrepreneur and investor in February 2020.

The French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted an video on TikTok of him meeting Gaga, to thank her for performing at the opening ceremony, at the Paris La Defense Arena , on the second day of the 2024 summer Olympics.

In the clip, Gaga, 38, greets Mr Attal and then seems to introduce, Mr Polansky, saying “this is my fiance”.

Mr Attal then shakes his hand.

Lady Gaga rehearsed along the Seine ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. (John Walton/PA)

Wearing a Team USA jacket, Gaga supported her home country during the 100 metres breaststroke final, where British Olympian Adam Peaty tied for second alongside America’s Nic Fink.

The 38-year-old Joker: Folie A Deux actress split from her former fiance, the talent agent Christian Carino in 2019.

Attal also wrote in his TikTok post: “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking.”

She surprised viewers by singing the classic Mon Truc En Plumes in French, after emerging from pink feathered pom poms, wearing a black bodice with a detachable black and pink ruffled skirt.

A representative of Gaga has been contact for comment.