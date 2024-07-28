Jennifer Garner gets stuck in lift for over an hour at first Comic Con

Jennifer Garner has shared a video of her getting stuck in a lift for more than an hour as she attended her first San Diego Comic Con.

The 52-year-old American actress recently reprised her role as martial arts trained assassin Elektra Natchios in a cameo in Deadpool And Wolverine.

She posted on Instagram with the caption: “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.”

In multiple videos, she detailed the ordeal before being rescued by firefighters, and sang the children’s counting verse 99 Bottles Of Beer to keep fellow stuck people entertained.

At two minutes, Garner said: “Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone…. we’re looking for stairs.

“Thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con. Bye for now.”

At 11 minutes in, she said that she was getting “toasty” and “shvitzing”, a word for sweating, in the cramped space.

When she posted a video from 45 minutes trapped in the lift, she began singing 99 Bottles Of Beer and by the one-hour mark, she was quietly reciting the Madonna hit Like A Prayer, which is part of the soundtrack in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Still smiling, Garner then showed her rescue at one hour and 12 minutes, and cheered as the doors were forcefully opened by firefighters.

The timing of the footage is unclear, but Garner attended the Comic Con panel for Deadpool & Wolverine which happened earlier in the week.

She first played Elektra, who uses the Okinawan sai weapon, more than 20 years ago in the 2003 film Daredevil, opposite her former husband Ben Affleck.

In 2005, Garner returned to the role in the film Elektra, which was poorly received by critics.

Deadpool And Wolverine, featuring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, has a host of cameos including Wesley Snipes as vampire hunter Blade, and Chris Evans as Marvel superhero Captain America.