Beyonce sings version of Cowboy Carter track for US Olympics team introduction

Beyonce has introduced Team USA as the Paris Olympics kicked off this weekend.

In an NBC video, the megastar had the US athletes clap as she performed a new version of Ya Ya from her chart-topping country music album Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The track saw her introduce the female competitors saying “Hello, girls”, with gymnasts Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera responding: “Hello, Beyonce.”

Male gymnasts Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik, were greeted “Hello, fellas”, just like in the original song, and told Beyonce: “You’re pretty swell.”

Wearing a white bodysuit with USA emblazoned; and a red, white and blue cowboy hat; and a flowing robe with Olympic rings, Beyonce said: “Everybody enjoying the show, oui oui, Paris, we’re snapping.

“We wanna welcome you to the 2024 Summer Olympic games, ahh.

“On behalf of Team USA… put them hands together, we’re clapping.”

Beyonce added: “Get a look at America, y’all, these hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us, the people of this big, bold, complicated nation, all rooting together for them.”

There was then a montage of various Team USA competitors including Biles – who she called her “girl” – and track and field athletes Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, dubbed by Beyonce as the “fastest man and woman on the planet”.

She also said: “That pride, and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team and that’s what makes me believe in this team and that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days.

“America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are.

“What a vision to behold, what a team to believe in, what a night to celebrate.”