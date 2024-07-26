Sir Mick Jagger’s Rolling Stones bandmates wish him a happy 81st birthday

Sir Mick Jagger’s Rolling Stones bandmates have wished him a happy 81st birthday.

The band’s guitarists, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards, both posted birthday wishes on social media today.

Stones co-founder Richards, 80, posted a picture of himself with the singer taken in 1969, with Sir Mick strumming an acoustic guitar and laughing with him.

Wood, 76, who joined the band from The Faces in 1976 after playing on the Stones’ 1975 tour, posted a picture on Twitter of the two performing in red outfits.

He said: “Wishing a very happy 81st birthday to Mick.”

Their messages come after the Stones completed the Hackney Diamonds 2024 tour of the US and Canada on Friday July 5, at BC Place in Vancouver.

The band has performed more than 2,000 concerts, across seven decades, since forming in London, in 1962, and have had 14 UK number one albums, and eight UK number one singles.

The Stones are one of the best-selling music acts of all time, having sold more than 250 million records worldwide, and the band has also won three Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Just days before his birthday, Sir Mick was photographed meeting members of the Team GB Olympics team, and posted on Instagram: “Wonderful to meet and support Team GB.”