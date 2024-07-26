Crowds cheer as Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch for Paris 2024 Games

Snoop Dogg sent the Saint-Denis crowds wild as he added a drizzle of celebrity “shizzle” to the final day of the Olympic torch relay in France.

Sporting a pair of suitably golden trainers, the rapper and actor carried the Olympic flame on a short leg around the Stade de France on a damp Friday morning.

Snoop Dogg before he was handed the Olympic torch on its final leg of the relay (Anita Chambers/PA)

Local mayor Mathieu Hanotin announced earlier in the week that Snoop Dogg would be part of the relay and locals certainly came out to support.

A huge cheer erupted as he appeared at the top of a bridge exiting the stadium area, pumping up to the crowds as he made his way down to the Seine to hand on the flame for its final journey along the river.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, will be working as a special correspondent for American network NBC during the Games having added his own particular touch to Olympic commentaries in Tokyo, when he famously described a dressage competitor as a “crip-walking horse”.

Mick Jagger, left, and Melanie Hamrick at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

His appearance followed on from a star-studded event on the Friday evening, called the Prelude to the Olympics, which took place at the 6th arrondissement museum, the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron and the Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger were among the stars at the event.

Directors Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, Taika Waititi and Steven Spielberg and Russian model Natalia Vodianova were also in attendance.