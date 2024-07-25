Jack Gleeson and James Norton cast in new show from Peaky Blinders creator

British actor James Norton and Irish actor Jack Gleeson have been cast in an upcoming series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Gleeson, best known as the cruel king Joffrey Baratheon in the fantasy show Game Of Thrones, will be part of the eight-part Netflix show about the Guinness brewing family along with the Happy Valley actor.

The 32-year-old actor will also be reunited with fellow Game Of Thrones stars Michael McElhatton, who played Roose Bolton in the series, and Seamus O’Hara, who had a short stint on the HBO show and was in Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

Netflix says House Of Guinness will “reimagine” the fallout from Sir Benjamin Guinness’s death, and be set in 19th-century Dublin and New York.

They called Sir Benjamin “the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery”.

The streaming giant adds the story will look at “the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness”.

Also taking on roles is Irish stage actor David Wilmot, Whistleblower actress Hilda Fay, Obituary star Danielle Galligan, Ballykissangel actress Dervla Kirwan, Everything Now actress Niamh McCormack, Handsome Devil actor Fionn O’Shea, The Responder star Emily Fairn, Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge and Manhunt actor Anthony Boyle.

Knight is already working on a film of Peaky Blinders for Netflix, with Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy set to return as crime boss Tommy Shelby.

Originally a BBC drama, which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022, it followed the Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham.

House Of Guinness is now in production, with a release date not yet confirmed.