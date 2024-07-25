Charli XCX and The Last Dinner Party up for Mercury Prize album of the year

Charli XCX and The Last Dinner Party are among the nominees competing to win the 2024 Mercury Prize album of the year award.

The shortlisted albums were announced on Thursday by radio presenter Tom Ravenscroft, standing in for Mary Anne Hobbs, on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Boys singer Charli XCX, who was nominated for the prize in 2020 with record How I’m Feeling Now, has made the list with her sixth studio album, Brat, which peaked at number two in the charts following its release last month.

Three of her songs from the album, including Von Dutch and 360, have entered the UK’s top 40 singles chart.

The Last Dinner Party during the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend (Ian West/PA)

Indie outfit The Last Dinner Party, comprising Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, have also been nominated for their debut offering Prelude To Ecstasy, which topped the charts following its release in February.

The group was named the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 in January and have played a number of festivals this summer including Glastonbury and TRNSMT.

Among the other acts in the running for the Mercury Prize are Corinne Bailey Rae, who has returned with the album Black Rainbows, and Irish singer CMAT with her album Crazymad, For Me.

A slew of debut records have made the shortlist this year including Early Twenties by singer Cat Burns and Silence Is Loud by jungle artist Nia Archives.

Mobo award winner Ghetts, who stars in Netflix series Supacell, has also been shortlisted for the record On Purpose, With Purpose.

Elsewhere When Will We Land? by the Scottish DJ Barry Can’t Swim has been nominated alongside the record Who Am I by rapper BERWYN.

Corto.alto’s Bad With Names is also nominated, alongside English Teacher’s This Could Be Texas and Lives Outgrown by Portishead singer Beth Gibbons.

An independent judging panel that included jazz pianist Jamie Cullum and DJ Mistajam, chose the shortlist.

The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September.