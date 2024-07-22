Emily In Paris series four trailer sees her single and torn between old flames

The first trailer for the latest series of Emily In Paris has shown its main character is still torn between two love interests.

In the Netflix show Surrey-born actress Lily Collins, the daughter of Genesis musician Phil Collins, plays Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

In the teaser for season four, Emily tells her friend Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park, that she has been seeing “hot men everywhere” since her break-up, adding: “I forgot what it feels like to be single.”

She runs across a bridge as a man catches her attention, causing her to trip and fall.

The new season begins after Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) failed wedding, and the fall-out from Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Emily ending their relationship.

This leaves Emily to decide between making amends with her ex boyfriend, and trying to get together with Gabriel, who is expecting a baby with his former partner.

The trailer shows other characters reacting to their break-up, which her boss at Agence Grateau, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), says is “affecting my business”.

Mindy and her band also prepare for Eurovision, as Emily wanders around a party and says: “I promised myself I’d be open to any possibility, and this seems like it’s the one.”

Rupert Everett is introduced, as Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome.

Giorgio is described as being “the life of every party” and someone who “makes it his business to know everyone else’s business”. He is introduced as a decades-long friend of Sylvie.

Also joining the cast will be Thalia Besson, the daughter of Fifth Element director Luc Besson.

She will play Genevieve, the 20-something daughter of Saint Tropez nightclub owner Laurent G (Arnaud Binard), Sylvie’s husband.

Collins has previously teased that Emily will go to Italy during the Netflix show.

Speaking at a Netflix fan event, she said: “Emily is going to have to decide whether everything she’s always wanted is really what she needs.

“And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season, don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

The Hairdresser’s Husband star Anna Galiena is joining as Antonia Muratori, the matriarch of the Muratori family, with Italian actor Raoul Bova playing Giancarlo, a Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor.

Emily In Paris season four will be split into two five-episode parts, with part one premiering on Netflix on August 15, followed by part two on September 12.