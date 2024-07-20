Jamie Lee Curtis ‘having a really good time’ filming Freaky Friday sequel

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “having a really good time” filming the Freaky Friday sequel.

Her co-star, Lindsay Lohan, confirmed in March that a follow-up to the 2003 comedy about a body-switching mother and daughter was “in the process”, and in June Walt Disney Studios announced production was under way.

On Saturday, Curtis, 65, shared a photo of her wearing under-eye skincare masks to Instagram and said she was “so happy” to be filming in Los Angeles.

She wrote: “I’ve been having a really good time at work on @disneystudios FREAKY FRIDAY 2 and my exceptional partner in switching @lindsaylohan noticed that I was maybe needing a little pick me up and gave me some @peterthomasrothofficial eye thingies.”

She added: “So happy to be shooting in Los Angeles and bringing together the talented community of artists who live here and want to keep working here in the entertainment capital of the world, my hometown.”

Photos online show the pair on set with Lohan wearing a bright red and brown ensemble and Curtis sporting silver heels and a tailored suit cinched with a black belt.

In June Walt Disney Studios shared a photo of the actors in a post that said: “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of the original Freaky Friday (Andy Butterton/PA)

Last year, Curtis told the New York Times that she phoned Disney to discuss a sequel after numerous people asked her if it was a possibility.

Freaky Friday, about a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, is based on a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

The 2003 adaptation starred One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray and NCIS actor Mark Harmon, who are both reprising their roles.

In the new film Lohan’s character Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

The Freaky Friday sequel is to premiere next year.