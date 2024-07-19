Duchess of York to release children’s book based on the ‘power of community’

Sarah, Duchess of York is to release a new children’s picture book about the “power of community” and “being connected to the world around you”.

The festive book, named Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, is the first in a new series by the duchess, which will be illustrated by Denise Hughes.

It will be released on Thursday October 10, with a follow-up already planned for 2025.

The duchess, who is the former wife of Prince Andrew, has written dozens of books including memoirs, lifestyle guides and historical books about Queen Victoria.

The book will follow the adventures of new characters, Flora and Fern (New Frontier/PA)

However, she is best known in the literary world for her children’s books, particularly the Budgie The Little Helicopter series, which was turned into an animated TV show.

Her latest book follows the main characters, Flora and Fern, on a snow-filled woodland adventure as they prepare for a festive party.

The book comes after the duchess was diagnosed with skin cancer in January 2024, just months after being treated for breast cancer.

In May this year, Princess Beatrice told This Morning her mother was “all clear” and “thriving” at 64 following the diagnosis.

Speaking of the new book, the duchess said: “I am so thrilled to be working with New Frontier on my brand-new children’s picture book series and I can’t wait for families to meet Flora and Fern and join them on this festive adventure.

“And I can’t thank Denise Hughes enough for bringing their woodland world to life with the most beautiful illustrations.

“Alongside plenty of joy and celebration, I also wanted to leave readers with a message about the power of community and being connected to the world around you – an ethos which is very close to my heart.”