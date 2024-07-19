Coronation Street to air episode about MND dedicated to Rob Burrow

Coronation Street is to air an episode dedicated to the late Rob Burrow showing viewers the perspective of an MND sufferer.

Former England rugby league international Burrow died on June 2 at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

In the episode, Paul Foreman, played by Peter Ash, will be taken on a day out by his husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) to visit the church where they married and enjoy time with family and friends.

Viewers will be able to hear Paul’s innermost thoughts, in a voiceover from Ash, after he wakes from a dream to discover his speech has drastically deteriorated.

MND can have an affect on speech and is an uncommon condition affecting the brain and nerves, causing weakness that gets worse over time, according to the NHS website.

Ash, 39, said: “I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode.

“From the moment I read the script I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn’t stop crying). I loved being able to record Paul’s inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100%, even with MND.

“I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all.”

Brocklebank, 44, is an ambassador for charity MND Association and lost his grandfather to the condition.

He said: “There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode.

“There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept.

“Pete and I have been living in an emotional state for a while now with this storyline, and obviously because we have played it out in real time.

“Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play.

“Pete’s performance and his attention to detail has been incredible, I’m hoping that he wins all the awards, he deserves it so much.”

Rob Burrow who died after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (Danny Lawson/PA)

Producer Verity MacLeod added: “Paul’s MND has been such an important, powerful story and this episode is one of the real pinnacle moments in Paul’s journey.

“Coronation Street has never done anything like this before, it is extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful. Must see television at its best.

“One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that due to motor neurone disease, Paul’s speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology, that while brilliant, can be slow and restrictive.

“However, Paul’s brain is still completely active, his personality hasn’t changed.

“He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018.

“To portray this we took the bold step of hearing Paul’s internal monologue and the viewers get to enjoy Paul’s thoughts without the encumbrance of MND.

“It’s a unique insight into the struggles Paul faces. The acting from all of the cast is superb but especially Peter Ash and Dan Brocklebank. They are truly spectacular.

“The directing from Vicky Thomas and the writing by Debbie Oates is stunning. It is an incredible episode that we are all so proud of.”

In 2019, it was revealed that former Leeds Rhinos player Burrow had been diagnosed with MND and he subsequently raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients.

A promotional video will air on ITV from Friday before the episode, dedicated to Burrow, airs at 8pm on July 26.