The Boys finale warns of ‘fictional political violence’ following Trump shooting

The final episode of the current series of The Boys has added a warning about “fictional political violence” following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The episode of the Amazon Prime Video superhero satire features a storyline during which assassination attempts are made on the president-elect and vice president-elect.

The episode was written a year ago and was filmed in 2023 but has been released just days after the assassination attempt against Republican nominee and former US president Mr Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A statement released by Prime Video and the show said: “The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former president Trump.

“The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional.

“Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

The finale of the fourth series of the drama, starring Jack Quaid and Karl Urban, shows Quaid’s Hughie attempting to block an assassination attempt on president-elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver), orchestrated by villainous superhero Homelander (Antony Starr).

It was previously announced the show will end in its fifth season.