Sir David Attenborough to present National Geographic documentary about oceans

Sir David Attenborough will present a National Geographic documentary about the health of the world’s oceans.

The naturalist and broadcaster, 98, is known for BBC documentaries including Wild Isles and the Planet Earth series, which has won Bafta TV Craft awards.

In the new feature-length documentary special, which has the working title David Attenborough: Ocean, Sir David will expose the biggest problems facing our oceans during what he calls “the great age of ocean discovery”.

Sir David said: “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.

“Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man.

“In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life.”

The special will show oceans across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania and demonstrate the methods used to reverse harmful human activity along coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, fish farms, marine sanctuaries and other habitats.

Tom McDonald, National Geographic’s executive vice president of global factual and unscripted content, said: “There is no-one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David.

“I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with him many times over the past decade, and so I am, of course, personally and professionally thrilled that he has agreed to work with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart.”

The film will debut in cinemas in 2025 before premiering on National Geographic and streaming on Disney+.